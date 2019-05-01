Lodging tax proposed to help fund Danville Life Saving Crew

DANVILLE, Va. - Your stay in a hotel in Danville could soon be more expensive.

City Council members are considering including a $2 per room per night tax in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The money would be used to help fund the Danville Life Saving Crew now that council members have decided not to use a cigarette tax for the funding.

“This is an opportunity to tax not just our citizens, but those who come to our community. We have a lot of visitors visiting our community. We’re trying to lessen the burden on our citizens here in Danville,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said.

A public hearing on all proposed tax increases in the budget will be held at the May 21 City Council meeting.​

