Log truck overturns in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Emergency officials in Danville worked to clean up Tuesday afternoon after a semi-truck overturned.

Around 3:30 p.m., traffic was being rerouted around the crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Seminole Drive.

The driver, who didn't want to speak on camera, said he was taking a load of logs from Ridgeway to Brookneal.

He said a car cut him off and he had to swerve to avoid running it over.

He was not hurt.

As of 5 p.m., it was unclear if any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.