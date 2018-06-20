Longest-serving employee in Danville Community College history retiring

DANVILLE, Va. - The longest-serving employee in Danville Community College's history is retiring.

A retirement ceremony was held for Nancy Taylor on Wednesday afternoon.

When she officially retires at the end of the month, she will have worked for the college for 47 years and 10 months.

She started working in various administrative positions as soon as she graduated in 1970.

For the last 27 years, she has been a secretary in the office of the vice president of Finance and Administrative Services.

"I've enjoyed working here. It's been fun coming to work. I just decided last winter. I said, 'I think I'm ready to retire and have some time off to my own,'" Taylor said.

She said she is now making a bucket list, which includes going to the Masters and the Kentucky Derby.

