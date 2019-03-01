LOVE sign unveiled in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A new LOVE sign is now on display in Henry County.

The large capital letters were unveiled Friday afternoon at the Smith River Sports Complex.

There are more than 100 LOVE signs across the commonwealth, but this is the first for Martinsville and Henry County.

The goal of the signs is to promote tourism, and each one is uniquely designed to represent the area in which it's located.

"It covers golfing and our trails and fishing, of course the Martinsville Speedway, and just really anything that you can find here to love in Martinsville and Henry County," Martinsville-Henry County Assistant Tourism Director Beth Stinnett said, describing the sign at the sports complex. "The sports complex is just a place where, of course, we have tons of visitors every year."

