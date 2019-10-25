Gov. Ralph Northam announces 700 new jobs in Danville, Pittsylvania County

DANVILLE, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam announced that just over 700 jobs will be coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Morgan Olson, LLC, will invest $57.8 million for a new assembly operation to manufacture walk-in step vans. The company will operate out of a 925,000-square-feet facility owned by IKEA.

According to the governor's office, the commonwealth competed against Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio for the project, which will create 703 new jobs.

In July, IKEA announced it would shut down its facility in the area, which was the company's only facility in the country. The move resulted in the loss of about 300 jobs.

Morgan Olson's operation will be housed in the plant, currently owned by IKEA, which planned to close in December 2019.

Current IKEA employees will receive priority consideration as part of Morgan Olson's hiring process.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.