Man accused of kidnapping his daughter in Danville indicted in federal court

DANVILLE, Va. - A North Carolina man has been indicted in federal court in connection with the alleged kidnapping of his 7-month-old daughter from a Danville gas station earlier this year.

Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, of Randleman, North Carolina, was charged Wednesday in a federal indictment with one count of traveling in interstate commerce from North Carolina to Virginia with the intent to engage in conduct that would violate a family abuse protective order issued in May 2018 by the Pittsylvania County, Virginia Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

“As today’s indictment indicates, the Department of Justice will use all available tools to prosecute individuals who travel in interstate commerce in violation of state protective orders,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen stated. “We are grateful for the hard work and diligence of the FBI, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and the Danville Police Department in resolving this dangerous situation and bringing the defendant to justice.”

According to the indictment, on June 3, Kennedy traveled from North Carolina to Virginia with the intent to engage in conduct that would violate a protective order in place since May 2018. The protective order prohibited all contact and communication (except for limited email contact) between the defendant and victim. Kennedy subsequently engaged in personal and physical contact and communication with the victim and, during the offense, used a dangerous weapon.

