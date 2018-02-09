Man accused of murdering Gretna teen pleads guilty

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. - A former JMU student plead guilty in connection to the 2016 death of a Pittsylvania County teen.

According to online court records, Joey Fondaco plead guilty Friday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder for the death of Hailey Moore.

Moore and Fondaco were dating.

The day she died, Moore was found unresponsive at Fondaco's apartment.

Her death was ruled a drug overdose.

Fondaco also plead guilty to two drug charges.

He was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison, but all but six months were suspended.

