Man airlifted after overnight shooting in Pittsylvania County

BLAIRS, Va. - Authorities are searching for suspects wanted in connection to an overnight shooting in Pittsylvania County that resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Lawless Creek Road in Blairs.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, an unoccupied car and a mobile home that had been shot.

There were people inside the mobile home, but authorities say no one inside was hurt.

Deputies say the suspects fled before authorities arrived on the scene.

The man who had been shot was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which authorities say are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 or email sar@pittgov.org. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

