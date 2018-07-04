Man arrested after 13-hour search, charged with holding woman at gunpoint in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - One man is in custody after authorities say he held a woman at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

At about 2:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond to the 12000 block of Rockford School Road.

The caller reported that a female family member was being held at gunpoint by a man in another location.

Deputies arrived at that location and say they found a frightened woman.

A man, identified by the victim as 45-year-old Randy Wade Francis, ran from the residence as deputies arrived.

A 13-hour search of the area by members of the Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County K-9 team and the Virginia State Police Aviation Unit ended with Francis' arrest without further incident.

The Sheriff's Office said Francis was in possession of a handgun.

He faces one count of abduction and one count of brandishing a firearm.

Francis is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.