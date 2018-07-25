Man arrested after allegedly asking 83-year-old man for help, then robbing him

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested the Martinsville 36-year-old man they say robbed the 83-year-old man who helped him get gas after his vehicle ran out of fuel.

On July 6 at 6:31 p.m., Dennis Harris Jr. flagged down the elderly man near the intersection of Old Chatham Road and Green Hill Drive, telling the man his car was out of gas, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the man gave Harris a ride to the Daytona Mart at 1960 Old Chatham Road and purchased gas.

When the man and Harris returned to the broke down vehicle and put the gas in it, Harris pulled a gun on the man and demanded his wallet, keys and cellphone, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After robbing the victim of the items, Harris, left the area in a blue Ford.

Authorities later arrested Harris and charged him with robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently incarcerated in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having additional information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

