Man arrested after police say he assaulted, robbed 79-year-old man at Danville Walmart

DANVILLE, Va. - A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted and robbed a 79-year-old man at a Danville Walmart.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Mt. Cross Road on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The 79-year-old victim told police that he was assaulted by Jesse Jones, 43, and that Jones took his wallet out of his pants pocket in the process.

Authorities say no weapon was involved.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Walmart staff and officers looked at surveillance footage and were able to find the car Jones used at a house in Danville, according to police.

When officers arrived, Jones ran away. Authorities say they were able to take him into custody after a brief chase.

Jones had an outstanding probation violation and was charged with robbery in connection to this incident. He was taken to Danville City Jail and is being held without bond.

