Man arrested after police say he shot man in Martinsville overnight

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A 22-year-old is facing felony charges after police say he shot a man early Sunday morning in Martinsville.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Drive.

Tyrel O’Bryant Coles, 29, of Martinsville was taken to SOVAH of Martinsville, then transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

After processing the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators identified 22-year-old Rashid Hakim Martin as a suspect. Martin was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and maliciously shooting into an occupied building. Martin is being held without bail in the Martinsville City Jail.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, contact Lt. Sandy Hines at 276-403-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (27463).

