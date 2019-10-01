Man arrested in connection to Sunday morning's shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police arrested a suspect Monday in connection to the weekend shooting that took place on Hughes Street and left three people hurt.

Police arrested Rayshawn Wa-Heim Bennett on Monday evening on suspicion of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building.

Sunday morning's shooting left a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, and one person hurt from glass fragments. Danville police say Bennett was the man reported to have gunshot wounds. He was treated at a hospital, then released.

Bennett is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Police are withholding his booking photo at this time for "investigation purposes."

His photo will be released as the investigation continues, according to Danville police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Detective Division at 434-799-6508 or e-mail crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information can remain confidential.

