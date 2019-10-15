Man arrested in connection with Martinsville stabbing

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Authorities arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that happened on Friday.

Tyrone Cox, 49, of Martinsville, was charged with a felony count of malicious wounding.

Martinsville police are also seeking to charge Cox with burglary and grand larceny charges.

A person was stabbed Friday in apartments at 940 Myrtle Road.

Officers arrived to find Anthony Crawford, 43, bleeding from his chest. Crawford was taken to SOVAH Hospital and then Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Investigators identified Crawford's neighbor, Tyrone Cox, as the suspect. Investigators found stolen items from Crawford's apartment in Cox's apartment.

Authorities arrested Cox on Friday without incident. He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe at 276-403-5331 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.

