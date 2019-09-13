Man charged after bomb threat found at Hanes Brands Inc. in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A man is facing charges after authorities say a bomb threat was found at Hanes Brand Inc. in Martinsville.

On Tuesday around 5:33 p.m., a threatening message was found inside the Hanes facility at 380 Beaver Creek Drive. The threat suggested that there was a bomb inside the building.

Nothing suspicious was found when the Henry County Sheriff's Office explosives detection canine and his handler reportedly searched the building along with other deputies.

Authorities say fire crews and other first responders were sent to the scene as a precaution.

Alvin Hunt, 22, of Martinsville became a suspect and was charged with one felony count of threat to bomb.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

