Man charged in attempted Danville robbery, burglary in May

DANVILLE, Va. - A man is facing charges after authorities say he attempted to rob a bank and ABC store in Danville last month.

Nicholas James, 30, is charged with attempted robbery and breaking and entering.

Authorities say James attempted to rob Carter Bank and Trust on May 15. He was also allegedly involved in a robbery at an ABC Store on Union Street.

James was arrested on June 23 on outstanding charges related to the burglary at the ABC Store and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in Danville City Jail without bond.

