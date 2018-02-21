Man charged with first-degree murder in Axton found, arrested in Texas

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 23-year-old man wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder in Axton was captured Tuesday in Texas.

Jake Lewis, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was wanted on a first-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Lewis is charged in connection with Saturday's death of 37-year-old Eric Adams in Axton.

Lewis was booked at the Hays County Jail in San Marcos, Texas, on Wednesday.

San Marcos is about an hour northeast of San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.