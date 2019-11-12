Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax County.

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday on Route 344, less than a mile north of Route 728.

A 2002 Chrysler Sebring was headed north on Route 344 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, which caused the car to cross back over the northbound lanes, spin off the left side of the road and hit several trees, according to the Virginia State Police.

The driver, Al'Terique Gomes, 23, of Nathalie, Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash is still under investigation.

