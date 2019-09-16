Man dies after Henry County crash

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after a Henry County crash last week, according to state police.

Authorities say the crash happened Friday just before 11 a.m. on Route 609, just west of Route 1000 in Henry County.

According to police, a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 was going east on Route 609 when the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 53-year-old Jeffrey Bowman, was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to SOVAH Health Medical Center in Martinsville where he later died, according to police.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

