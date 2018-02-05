Man dies during tree-cutting accident in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after part of a tree fell on him on Monday afternoon.

First responders arrived at 3:38 p.m. to the scene in the 1600 block of Clearview Drive after part of a tree fell on a man.

Investigators learned from witnesses that as the tree was being felled, it dropped across the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel.

The circumstances of the incident continue to be investigated by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office; however, it's believed at this time that it was an accident.

The identity of the victim is not being released until family members are notified.

