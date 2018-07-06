Man dies in crash at Pittsylvania County business

SUTHERLIN, Va. - A 61-year-old man is dead after a crash in the driveway of a Southside business, according to state police.

The crash happened at Milam's Equipment Sales in Sutherlin, which is near the intersection of Ringgold Depot Road and South Boston Highway.

According to Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Neal, the man was driving a red Ford Ranger pickup truck west on Route 58 when he crossed the median, eventually hitting a brick column near the construction company.

He died at the scene.

Milam's Equipment Sale employee Paul Demott was in the parking lot of the business when the cras happened.

"Just parked a bulldozer and got on the golf cart and was getting ready to go back. I was sitting right here," Demott said, gesturing to the mangled Ford Ranger.

"in the corner of my eye, I saw a red truck airborne coming over the top of the curb. He immediately, no breaks or anything, went right into the (brick column) here."

Virginia State Police was investigating the crash.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the victim had not been identified.

"As soon as it happened," Demott said, a guy pulled in in a white truck. (He) said he is an anesthesiologist. He opened the door (of the Ford Ranger) up and grabbed the guy's arm, told me (the victim) didn't have a pulse. He said the guy was dead."

The crash happened just before 3 p.m.

