HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - State police say Courtland Penn was killed after a motorcycle crash in Halifax County Friday night.

Police say they were called to the scene around 4, and after investigation, figured out a 2004 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle had run off the side of Route 360.

The driver, Penn, had lost control of the motorcycle and died on scene.

Police say he was wearing a helmet, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.