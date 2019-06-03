Man faces first-degree murder charge after shooting Henry County woman, police say

EDEN, N.C. - A 25-year-old Henry County woman is dead after being shot in North Carolina Sunday night, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m., officers with the Eden, North Carolina, Police Department responded to Klyce Street Manor apartments located at 817 Klyce Street in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to find a dead woman and they immediately detained J’mes Eric Troxler, 23, of Reidsville, North Carolina.

The woman was later identified as 25-year-old Shaquille Antionette Madison, of Ridgeway, Virginia.

Troxler faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with Madison's death. He also faces a count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, as officers say he shot at another person, but that person was not hurt.

Troxler was transported to the Rockingham County Jail, where is being held without bond and will have his first appearance in Rockingham County District Court on June 12.

Anyone having additional information concerning the shooting at Klyce Street Manor is asked to call Detective Jamie Buffkin or Sgt. Brian Disher at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.