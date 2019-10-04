Man facing felony charges after Danville police say he shot at girlfriend, her brother

DANVILLE, Va. - A man is facing felony charges after Danville police say he shot at his girlfriend and her brother before driving away from the scene.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Northmont Boulevard for a shots fired call just before midnight Thursday.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 32-year-old man and his 31-year-old sister, who said they had an argument with her boyfriend, 35-year-old George Hairston III. She said her boyfriend shot at them from his car and drove away.

Police say no one was shot in this incident.

An officer spotted Hairston's car after getting a tag from the victims and tried to stop it, but police say Hairston ignored the officer and eventually stopped at his house in the 200 block of Belaire Drive.

Authorities say Hairston ran inside but came out and was arrested after a short period of time.

Hairston was charged with felony to elude police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and obstruction of justice. He is reportedly being held in Danville City Jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.