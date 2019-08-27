Man faces more charges after July murder in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A man arrested in connection to a July murder in Danville is facing more charges.
Antonio T-Quan Terry is facing the charges for the July 26 murder of Keenan Cunningham, according to the Danville Police Department announced Tuesday.
On Monday, a Danville grand jury issued indictments against Terry for the following charges:
- First-degree murder
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle (5 counts)
Terry is being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.