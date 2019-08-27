Man faces more charges after July murder in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A man arrested in connection to a July murder in Danville is facing more charges.

Antonio T-Quan Terry is facing the charges for the July 26 murder of Kee​​​​​nan Cunningham, according to the Danville Police Department announced Tuesday.

On Monday, a Danville grand jury issued indictments against Terry for the following charges:

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle (5 counts)

Terry is being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.

