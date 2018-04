DANVILLE,Va. - The victim told officers an unknown person broke into his home in the 100 block of Winslow St. in Danville. He is accusing the suspect of assaulting and robbing him. He says the 20-year-old man was wearing dark clothing when he was attacked.

The suspect allegedly ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police will continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.