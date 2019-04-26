Man found dead Friday evening after hunting trip in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man has been found dead after going on a hunting trip with a friend Friday afternoon, according to Halifax Emergency Management.

The man was hunting with a friend on a farm off Coles Ferry Road. Authorities say the two had hunted on the property in the past and had permission to be there Friday.

The hunter set out Friday morning. The plan was for the hunter and his friend to meet and get back together later in the day, but the hunter never showed up.

The hunter's friend quickly became concerned and reported him missing.

Authorities found his body around 5 p.m. Friday on the farm.

The Department of Inland Game and Fisheries is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.