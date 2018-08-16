Man found dead in cab, Danville police say

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

Danville police are investigating a man's death as a homicide after he was found shot in a cab.

Around 7:55 a.m., police responded to a home on Henry Street near the Claiborne Street intersection.

Police are talking to witnesses and are not yet actively looking for a suspect.

Police are working to identify the victim.

ORIGINAL STORY

A death investigation is underway in Danville.

Police have taped off the intersection of Henry Street and Claiborne Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

