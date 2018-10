DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating what they're calling a possible homicide.

The Danville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Cabell Street and found a man lying in the road.

EMS was called to the scene, but the man was dead.

At this time the name of the man will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

