Man from weekend shooting in Danville is identified

DANVILLE, Va. - Police have arrested Ekong Ben Eshiet, 21, of Danville, in connection to the shooting that happened last weekend.

Investigators said that, at 4:32 p.m. Saturday they responded to the Pit Stop Market on Piney Forest Road for a report of a shooting.

Officers said Eshiet had a brief conversation with another man in the parking lot, and then pulled out a gun and began shooting the other man. Another man then began shooting at Eshiet and the teen.

When officers arrived they saw two men running away from the store. They caught Eshiet and saw that he had been shot.

Officers also found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to SOVAH health. The 17-year-old was treated and released Saturday and Eshiet was taken to Carilion Memorial Hospital for additional treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Eshiet is charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

He was taken into custody by the Carilion Clinic Police and was released this afternoon. He's currently being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-000.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.