Man in hospital after alleged stabbing in Pittsylvania County, deputies say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A man is in the hospital after an apparent stabbing early Monday morning, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they received a call early Monday for a disturbance in the 1600 block of Kentuck Church Road in Ringgold.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a stab wound. He was conscious when deputies arrived, and he was taken to the hospital once the scene was secured.

The victim's condition is unknown to authorities at this time.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident, and the case remains under investigation.

Authorities believe that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-791-0044.

