PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man who they say is still missing after his car was swept away Thursday by flood waters in Pittsylvania County.

Officials say it happened in the Mount Hermon area.

County officials say they are working to get boats in the water and that they are working together with state police on a plan to locate the missing man.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.