Man killed after colliding into car while skateboarding in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police say Chad Atchison was killed this morning when he ran into an SUV around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Police say the city's fire department responded to the intersection of Green and Jefferson to pronounce Atchison dead at the scene.

Officers say he ran into the passenger side of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on Jefferson Street.

That driver was not hurt.

There's no charges at this time, but police say the investigation is ongoing,

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.