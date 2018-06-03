Man killed in ATV accident in Pittsylvania County, authorities say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, State Police and Norfolk Southern Investigators are jointly investigating the death of a man in an ATV accident Saturday night.

The county's E-911 Center says its received a call around 11:30 about an ATV accident near the intersection of Mill Road and Dry Fork Road.

Once there, deputies found an ATV and its rider along the Norfolk Southern Railway's right-of-way.

Deputies say the ATV rider hit a guidewire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Law enforcement has identified the man as 36-year-old Keith Richardson.

