Man pleads guilty to 2016 Danville murder

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man could spend decades behind bars for killing a man nearly two years ago.

Kareem Dove pleaded guilty Monday morning to second-degree murder.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

He also pleaded guilty to two gun charges related to the shooting death of Dontes Simpson in May 2016.

A second suspect, Karseem Wilson, was found guilty in 2017 of second-degree murder for the death.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended.

Dove is scheduled to be sentenced May 18.

According to Danville commonwealth attorney Michael Newman, the maximum Dove can receive for the second-degree murder charge is 40 years in prison.

The combined minimum sentence he can receive for his two gun charges is eight years in prison.

