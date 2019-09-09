Man riding in truck bed dies, 5 others hospitalized after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and five others injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 12:32 a.m. on Witmell School Road, 3 miles north of Mt. Cross Road.

Police say a 1996 Ford F-150 pickup was going north when the driver ran off the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.

Cody Lee Barber, 19, of Dry Fork, was driving the truck with two other passengers inside the cab, according to police.

None of the three were wearing seat belts and all were taken to Danville Sovah Health Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

In addition to the three in the cab, all three people riding in the bed were ejected from the truck.

One was transported to Danville Sovah Medical Center, another was taken by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the third, De Andre Najee Smallwood Davis, 19, of Danville, died at the scene.

Police believe that both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Charges are pending as this crash remains under investigation.

