Man seen in Axton surveillance video identified, now wanted for murder

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man wanted for murder.

Jake Lewis, 23, of Reidsville, North Carolina, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm during a first-degree murder in connection with the death of Eric Adams on Saturday in Axton.

During the investigation, investigators utilized assistance from the Reidsville, North Carolina Police Department and the public to determine that Lewis is a surveillance video related to the case, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Authorities believe he has a handgun with him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Lewis is asked to call 911 or contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

The Crime Stoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

