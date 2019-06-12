Man sentenced to 30 years for shooting Axton man

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A man convicted of the first-degree murder of a Henry County man learned on Wednesday that he will spend the next 30 years in prison.

Jake Lewis previously pleaded guilty to killing Eric Adams in February 2018.

A judge sentenced Lewis to 50 years in prison with the time suspended after he serves 30 years, according to the court's online site.

He will be on indefinite probation once he is released from prison.

Surveillance cameras captured Lewis in Adams' home the night of the crime.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive for the murder.

Lewis was arrested in San Marcos, Texas.

