Man shot in Danville has 'life-threatening injuries,' police say

DANVILLE, Va. - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning, according to Danville police.

They said they responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Arnett Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a 24-year-old Danville resident with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to SOVAH of Danville.

Police said they’re still investigating. They did not identify the victim or say if there are any suspects or anyone under arrest.

That scene is just a short distance away from where a 17-year-old was shot and killed March 10.

