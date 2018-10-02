Man stabs coworker during fight at Danville Goodyear plant, police say

DANVILLE, Va. - A Goodyear employee had to be hospitalized after being stabbed by a coworker Tuesday morning, according to the Danville Police Department.

At 11:51 a.m., police and medical personnel responded to the Goodyear plant for a reported stabbing.

Police spoke with an employee who said he was stabbed in the back during a dispute with another male Goodyear employee.

The victim told police, he and the man were involved in a verbal dispute when it escalated and resulted in the stabbing.

The victim was treated on-site by the Goodyear medical staff and later went by private vehicle to Sovah Health for further treatment, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, and the suspect was not on the scene when officers arrived.

This incident is currently under investigation.

