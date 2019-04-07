Man suffers severe injuries after helicopter crashes and catches fire

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a helicopter crash that sent an Alton man to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to troopers, the Robinson r22 Beta helicopter crashed and caught fire in Halifax County on Saturday around 10 p.m.

The craft, piloted by Lee Hitly, wasn't able to gain enough altitude from a private airstrip and hit some nearby treetops.

He was able to get out but was still badly hurt.

Troopers say the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were both notified.

