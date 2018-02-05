Man suspected of attacking estranged wife arrested after monthslong search

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have arrested the man they say attacked his estranged wife in November.

Antone Hamlett.was the focus of a manhunt in Pittsylvania County in mid-November as authorities believed he had abducted and brutally attacked his estranged wife in Halifax County.

While in Pittsylvania County, Hamlett’s victim escaped and was helped by a person along U.S Highway 29 near Gretna.

An ensuing search for Hamlett began that day and continued for many days, but law enforcement agencies were unsuccessful in capturing him.

In the following months, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says, multiple agencies continued the search for him.

On Sunday morning, the investigation led authorities to the Hilltop Motel on Bill Tuck Highway in South Boston. Investigators placed surveillance at the motel and at approximately 10:15 a.m., investigators observed Hamlett as he began to leave his room.

He attempted to escape from investigators but was apprehended a short distance away.

Hamlett was arrested on outstanding warrants from Halifax County on felonious assault and malicious wounding charges.

Hamlett appeared before a magistrate and was placed in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is continuing to include determining whether anyone assisted Hamlett in avoiding capture.

