Man wanted after shooting at vehicle, running away from deputies with more than $18K of drugs in car

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a 34-year-old man they say shot at an occupied vehicle and inside his own vehicle, had more than $18,000 worth of drugs when deputies tried to arrest him.

John Christopher Simmons, of Martinsville, is wanted on a litany of charges after an incident Saturday morning.

At about 11:30 am, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call of a vehicle being shot into at 5200 Chatham Rd., Martinsville, Virginia.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities identified Simmons as the suspect in the shooting they say followed a domestic argument.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies went to arrest Simmons, he ran away into the woods.

When investigators searched his vehicle, they found:

Four handguns

3.5 ounces of suspected cocaine

2.85 ounces of suspected heroin,

2.5 ounces of methamphetamine

$7,000 in cash

The drugs are worth more than $18,000 on the streets and will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

Simmons is currently wanted on 13 felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrants.

• 10 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle

• Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon

• Felony destruction of property

• Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

• Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm

Anyone with information about this incident or knowledge of Simmons' whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

