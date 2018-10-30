March held in Danville to raise awareness about domestic violence, sexual assault

DANVILLE, Va. - Averett University students are taking back the night.

Take Back the Night is a national campaign to help end domestic violence and sexual assault by raising awareness about the issues.

Averett students and others gathered at the courthouse in downtown Danville Monday night to hear people speak about domestic violence and sexual assault.

Afterward, everyone marched from the courthouse to the university's student center.

"I know a few people that are close to me that have suffered from domestic violence and sexual assault and it's about time we take a stand for it," Averett junior Ronisha Dunlap said.

"If it's happening to you, there's always going to be somebody there to help you. We're always around. You can just smile at somebody and start up a conversation and we'll help you," Averett sophomore Alicia Rivers said.

This was the second year the university held a Take Back the Night event, but the first year a march was held.

"We had great plans to have a wonderful march last year, but because of the tornado we just held (the Take Back the Night event) inside at Averett University," Averett experiential learning director Brigid Gorton said.

After the march, a celebration was held with food and drinks.

