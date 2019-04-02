Martinsville authorities ask public to help identify pair wanted in connection with larcenies, fraud

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public to help identify two people.

The pair is wanted in connection with larcenies, credit card fraud and check fraud.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ratcliffe at 276-226-0218 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (2-7463).

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

