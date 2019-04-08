Martinsville authorities search for man wanted for questioning in connection with credit card fraud

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a man wanted for questioning.

Authorities say he is wanted for questioning in connection to credit card fraud.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to the arrest and conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500.00 reward.

