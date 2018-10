MARTINSVILLE, Va. - You can now adopt a street in Martinsville.

The city has just started an adopt-a-street program.

Starling Avenue has been adopted by a local Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star chapters.

Organizations adopting a street have to commit to doing at least two cleanups a year for three years.

For more information about the program or to adopt a street, contact the city's Public Works Department at 276-403-5154.

