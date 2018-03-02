Martinsville City Jail gets security upgrade

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville's jail is getting a security upgrade.

City council has approved a contract to update the jail's intercom system, security cameras and some electronic door sensors.

This is a project the jail has been working to fund for about three years.

Many of the jail's intercoms don't work, which means inmates may not be able to alert deputies if a problem occurs.

Some of the security cameras will be upgraded to higher-quality digital cameras.

The door sensors will help alert deputies if doors have been left open.

"We're real excited about the fact that council went along with us and we can finally get started on this. Not only on the inmates, but also for the safety of my officers and the safety of this community," Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper said.

"It had gotten to the point that I was afraid somebody was going to overpower one of the officers. If they do and they get out of the facility, guess what? They're back in our community."

The work is expected to be complete by November.

