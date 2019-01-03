Martinsville, Danville welcome first babies of 2019!

Sovah Health is ringing in 2019 with the year’s first bundles of joy.
At Sovah Health - Martinsville, Nailah Jamilah was born to proud parents Miracle and Edgar on Wednesday at 4:02 p.m. She weighs 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and is 20 inches long.
Danville’s first baby, Parker Daniel, arrived several hours later on Thursday, at 12:24 a.m.
He is the first child of Kristin and Matt ,and weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Congratulations to both families on the birth of two beautiful babies.
