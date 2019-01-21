Martinsville fire crews battle Monday morning blaze in below-freezing temperatures

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Everyone is safe after a fire in Martinsville Monday morning, according to city officials.

Officials say the fire began around 7:38 a.m. Monday in a home in the 1000 block of Corn Tassel Trail.

People living inside the building told crews they saw smoke coming from the breaker panel, the roof and inside the home.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the rear roof area directly above where the breaker panel was located. They were able to contain the fire to the ceiling area of two rooms.

Martinsville fire Chief Marshal Anderson says the biggest obstacle crews faced Monday morning was the below-freezing temperatures.

The temperature was around 12° when the call came in, not counting the wind chill. You could tell how cold it was by the ice on the firefighters' gear," said Anderson. "We even had the brakes freeze on one of our fire engines.”

Everyone was able to escape unharmed before crews arrived. Damages are estimated around $25,000. The fire marshal's office believes the cause of the fire was accidental.

